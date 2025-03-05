RTO increases centres to manage heavy rush for high-security number plate registration

Pune: Even as the state transport department has extended the registration of high-security registration plates (HSRP) for vehicles in the state to April 30, officials said it will not be possible to cover around 25 lakh vehicles in the state in two months. Vehicle owners said that the waiting period is over 15 to 20 days. RTO officials said it will not be possible to cover around 25 lakh vehicles under the HSRP drive in the state in two months. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

“I registered for HSRP number plate for my two vehicles on March 3, and I got the appointment for March 18,” said Sumit K of Warje.

In Pune district, there are over 25 lakh vehicles that needs the new number plates installation. Vehicle owners are required to visit the online portal, fill in details, submit an application, schedule a time for a fitness centre inspection, pay fees, and get the HSRP. The cost of installing an HSRP is between ₹531 and ₹879, including GST, depending on the type of vehicle.

“A total of 112,548 citizens have applied for HSRP number plates in Pune till date of which 25,043 have installed the HSRP number plates. We have increased the centres from 69 to 124 to reduce the waiting period,” said Swapnil Bhosale, Pune RTO deputy regional transport officer on Tuesday.