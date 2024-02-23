Ruby Hall Clinic joins forces with Tata Trusts to offer subsidised bone marrow transplants

Ruby Hall Clinic (RHC), Pune, has collaborated with Tata Trusts, Mumbai, to provide Bone Marrow Transplant (BMT) at subsidised rates to needy paediatric Cancer patients. This strategic partnership is set to ease the financial burden on families who find it challenging to afford the high costs of such specialised treatment, and ensure that children receive the life-saving care that they desperately need, said the officials. Trupti Thanekar, medical social worker and coordinator at RHC, said that the collaboration will benefit families as 30% to 40% of the package will be granted by Tata Trusts and the expense for the BMT procedure starts at ₹ 12 lakh. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Trupti Thanekar, medical social worker and coordinator at RHC, said that the collaboration will benefit families as 30% to 40% of the package will be granted by Tata Trusts and the expense for the BMT procedure starts at ₹12 lakh. Early detection is crucial but unfortunately, lack of awareness regarding the signs and symptoms often results in a majority of the cases reaching Oncology centres at the advanced stage. The collaboration aims to bridge the gap by providing efficient child care and ensuring that no child suffers or dies from Cancer, Thanekar said.

Dr Purvez Grant, chairman and managing trustee of RHC, said, “We are always dedicated to addressing critical healthcare needs and ensuring that financial barriers do not stand in the way of children receiving the care they deserve. Through this initiative, we strive to make a meaningful impact on the lives of young patients and their families.”

According to the officials, the BMT procedure at RHC costs between ₹12 lakh and ₹20 lakh and through Tata Trusts, needy patients will get a subsidy of around 30 to 40%. The benefits of the Chief Minister (CM) Relief Fund and Prime Minister Relief Fund can also be clubbed with the subsidy for the patients. To avail benefits, patients have to fill out the Ratan Tata Medical Trust grant application form through RHC. The patient or kin must submit documents including ration card, Aadhar card, and income certificate, officials said.

Behram Khodaiji, CEO of RHC, said, “This partnership exemplifies our commitment to making life-saving treatments accessible, ensuring that every child suffering from Cancer receives treatment despite financial constraints. Together with Tata Trusts, we embark on a journey to bring hope, healing, and a brighter future to the young warriors battling Cancer.”