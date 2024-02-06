 Ruckus over play at SPPU: NCP cultural wing opposes names in fact-finding committee - Hindustan Times
Ruckus over play at SPPU: NCP cultural wing opposes names in fact-finding committee

ByDheeraj Bengrut
Feb 06, 2024 07:52 AM IST

NCP’s Chitrapat, Sahitya, Kala and Sanskritik Vibhag members on Monday gave a letter to SPPU vice-chancellor Suresh Gosavi regarding names in fact-finding committee to probe incidents related to the play at campus

PUNE After the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) administration formed a committee to probe the incidents related to the staging of a play based on “Ramleela” at the Lalit Kala Kendra on February 2, now the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Ajit Pawar faction’s state cultural wing has opposed few names on the panel.

NCP’s Chitrapat, Sahitya, Kala and Sanskritik Vibhag members on Monday gave a letter to the SPPU vice-chancellor Suresh Gosavi in this regard.

“We met the SPPU officials and expressed our objection on some of the fact finding committee members. Few of the members appointed on the panel are ideologically on the side of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) raised objections over the play. The committee should be fair and we hope that university will consider our suggestions,” said Babasaheb Patil, state president of the NCP’s Chitrapat, Sahitya, Kala and Sanskritik Vibhag.

The letter states, “SPPU has set up a “fact-finding committee” regarding the matter that took place at Lalit Kala Kendra recently. We oppose few names on the panel... We demand that any two or all three of the well-known writer-directors Nagaraj Manjule, Atul Pethe or Srirang Godbole should be included on the panel.”

The committee appointed by SPPU includes - retired district judge Shrikrishna Panse, who will work as the chairman of the committee. Actor Praveen Tarde, principal Prof Devidas Waydande, SPPU senate member Vinayak Ambekar, Jyoti Bhakere, principal Kranti Deshmukh as a member and university in-charge registrar Vijay Khare and others.

Follow Us On