Runway extension at Pune airport likely: Ajit Pawar

The new integrated terminal building of Pune airport at Lohegaon was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday through video conferencing. Pawar said along with the construction of the new airport we are also considering extension of existing runaway. (HT PHOTO.)

Modi said, “The new terminal will make air travel easier and more comfortable for the common man of the country.”

The programme was attended by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde from Kolhapur and deputy chief ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, cooperation minister Dilip Valse Patil and higher and technical education minister Chandrakant Patil at Pune airport.

Pawar said, “Along with the construction of the new airport we are also considering extension of existing runaway.”

“The terminal has a capacity of 1,000 cars, 34 check-in counters, and an annual passenger capacity of 90 lakhs. Instructions have been given to officials to start the facilities of the new terminal in April,” he said.

Fadnavis said, “Pune is an important city and Pune district is the manufacturing and IT hub of Maharashtra. Many citizens come to Pune from various states and abroad. The old terminal was inadequate to accommodate such a large number of passengers. We requested the Ministry of Defence who made available space for the new building and thus the grand terminal was built.”

Talking about the new airport site, Fadnavis said, “Since Pune is the centre of the Air Force, the runway here has to be closed often. Therefore, keeping in mind the need for expansion of aviation services, a new airport will be constructed at Purandar in Pune district and land acquisition will start soon.”

“Cargo centre will be set up at Purandar where industries can develop new supply chains and boost employment. Considering the growing expansion of Pune, this airport is necessary and it will increase the GDP of Pune,” he said.