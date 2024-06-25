Rural police arrest 9, bust transformer theft gang 

Pune rural police recently arrested nine individuals from the Daund and Shirur area in an electricity transformer robbery case. After the action, police seized over 500 kg of copper plates and wires worth ₹ 14.50 lakh. As it was tricky to install CCTVs in remote places, Pune rural police formed special teams to nab the accused. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

As per reports, complaints of transformer thefts have been rising, causing difficulties for farmers during the crop irrigation. As it was tricky to install CCTVs in remote places, Pune rural police formed special teams to nab the accused.

Accordingly, the crime branch of the Pune rural police arrested Vishal Pawar, Pradip Shinde, Omkar Ghodekar, Adesh Bhujbal, Harshal Shinde, Shrikant Jadhav, Karan Mali, and Sonu Dhule.

Accused Vishal Pawar and Pradip Shinde are history-sheeters and while Pawar has been involved in 11 motorcycle thefts, Shinde was previously booked in 3 cases and declared absconded at Otur police station.