Sahakarnagar police nab two youths in connection with threatening social media videos
PUNE The Sahakarnagar police on Sunday, took action against hooligans, after videos of youths from Dhankawadi and Balajinagar areas, openly showing sharp weapons and threatening local residents went viral on the social media.
This sparked outrage among citizens. The police have detained two men and a search to arrest others was in progress. According to the police , over a dozen videos of goons challenging law and order were circulated on social media and were widely shared by the area residents.
In one of the videos , a group of armed men are seen threatening a vegetable vendor when he requested for money after they bought vegetables from him. The video shows that the victim was on his knees seeking forgiveness from the goons who were armed with sharp weapons.
Sagar Patil, deputy commissioner of police (DCP), Zone II said, “Two youths have been detained in connection with the case and an FIR has been lodged at Sahakarnagar police station. Some videos are new while some are old. In the videos, the youths are armed with sharp weapons like choppers and other knives like machetes.They are seen walking on the roads and threatening the residents.”
“We are verifying these videos and a process of identifying the men is going on. We have appealed to the local residents to lodge their complaints with the police, if they have been intimidated by the men seen in these videos . Stern action like, externment or invoking MPDA Act will be taken against them,” said DCP Patil.
Meanwhile, the cyber crime department has been instructed to keep a close tab on goons uploading threatening videos to establish their supremacy in the area and keep the citizens under fear. There have been many incidents in the past where social media videos of glorification of goons have gone viral on the internet, crime branch officials said.
Two bodies fished out from backwaters of Khadakwasla dam
PUNE The fire brigade department and Haveli police fished out two bodies of youths who were found floating in the backwaters of Khadakwasla dam on Saturday. The two youths have been identified as Vijay Nagnath Rokade ( 23) and Robin Kuber Waghmare ( 23) both of whom were missing for the past two days. They were residents of Warje Malwadi, police said.
After 2-yr lull, passenger movement between India, Pak via ICP up
After two years of pandemic lull, the integrated check-post at the Attari border in Amritsar, there has been an increase in passenger traffic between India and Pakistan. “The movement of passengers has increased in the past three to four days,” said a senior official who didn't wish to be named. Soon, the government of Pakistan also followed suit. Jathas were allowed to cross the border after getting the special permission.
Mumbai police to seize vehicles which ply on wrong side of road
The Mumbai Traffic Police will soon start seizing the vehicles of motorists caught for wrong side driving. Till March 31, around 2,649 FIRs have been registered against motorists for driving on the wrong side. After Pandey was appointed the Mumbai police commissioner last month, he had asked officials in the department to take action against traffic norm violators, hawkers and builders who create noise pollution, and to remove abandoned vehicles from roads.
Was promised to stay on by a senior minister but evicted in a wrong way , says Chirag
Lok Janshakti Party ( Ram Vilas) president and MP, Chirag Paswan on Sunday claimed that he as well as his mother felt ' cheated' when officials came over to vacate the 12, Janpath sprawling bungalow in New Delhi a few days back despite having been assured by a senior union minister to stay put for a while.
Sassoon to get Maha’s first voice & speech diagnostic and treatment clinic
Beginning Thursday, the Sassoon General Hospital will get Maharashtra's first voice and speech diagnostic and rehabilitation clinic as part of its ENT (ear-nose-throat) department which will soon be ready to serve patients. The clinic will not only diagnose voice-related problems but will also help patients undergo corrective surgery if required and also rehabilitation. The centre will have eight ENT surgeons who are associated with the hospital and will get modern machinery through CSR.
