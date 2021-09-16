Sahakarnagar residents furious as PMC-run gym shuts down

PUNE The residents of the Sahakarnagar area are furious as the Pune Municipal Corporation-run (PMC-run) gym inside the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar sports complex has been shut since September 15.

Residents claim that the contract has ended, and the civic body has not renewed it. Also, over 100 people have paid the membership fees in advance.

“Many fitness enthusiasts, including young and old, alike come to the gym to workout. From yesterday (September 15) the gym is closed as the contract has ended as per the officials at the gym. And it will take time for the civic body to renew the contract, but many have paid the membership fees in advance,” said Kedar Kamble, a resident of Sahakarnagar.

“PMC should renew the contract as soon as possible and allow us to exercise here,” he said.

There is a swimming pool, recreational hall among others inside the complex. Currently, a Covid-19 vaccination is also set up here and a Ganesh idol immersion centre.

Jayant Bosekar, deputy commissioner (zone 3), PMC, under whose jurisdiction the area comes, said, “The exact reason for the closure of the gym will be investigated and we will try to resolve the issue soon.”

“Under the Epidemic Act, such PMC-owned buildings are used for emergency purposes like vaccination,” he said.