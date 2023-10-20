News / Cities / Pune News / Sai Sansthan to celebrate Dussehra from October 23

Sai Sansthan to celebrate Dussehra from October 23

ByHT Correspondent
Oct 20, 2023 10:19 PM IST

Considering the large number of devotees, the Sansthan decided to keep Sai Temple open for the whole night on October 24

The Shirdi Sai Sansthan will be celebrating the Dussehra Festival from October 23 to 26 at Shirdi and the committee is expecting a big turnout of devotees during this period. Considering the large number of devotees, the Sansthan decided to keep Sai Temple open for the whole night on October 24.

Sansthan had also invited 1.77 lakh devotees, and accordingly, we have made various security arrangements in light of all of this, said officials. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
Saibaba Sansthan’s chief executive officer P Shiva Shankar said, “Sai Baba Sansthan will be celebrating Dussehra between October 23 and 26. A significant number of devotees are expected to visit Shirdi during this time. Sansthan had also invited 1.77 lakh devotees, and accordingly, we have made various security arrangements in light of all of this.”

