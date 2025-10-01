Edit Profile
    Salunke Vihar Housing Society installs 365 KW solar project

    Army Welfare Cooperative Housing Society in Salunke Vihar has installed 365 KW solar power system under Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar scheme

    Published on: Oct 1, 2025 4:56 AM IST
    By Siddharth Gadkari
    PUNE: The Army Welfare Cooperative Housing Society in Salunke Vihar has installed a 365 KW solar power system under the Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar scheme, taking a major step toward energy self-reliance.

    Army Welfare Cooperative Housing Society in Salunke Vihar has installed 365 KW solar power system under Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar scheme. (REUTERS (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))
    Army Welfare Cooperative Housing Society in Salunke Vihar has installed 365 KW solar power system under Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar scheme. (REUTERS (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

    The project was inaugurated on September 30 by MSEDCL Pune chief engineer Sunil Kakde during the Seva Parva initiative. Of the society’s 867 electricity connections, 107 residents have already installed individual rooftop solar systems, generating a combined 310 KW.

    Additionally, 45 KW has been set up for water supply and 10 KW for street lighting. More residents are expected to switch to solar power soon. Meanwhile, Sarita Vaibhav Housing Society in MSEDCL’s Parvati division has installed a 109 KW solar project under the same scheme. The society is now fully self-reliant in its power usage.

