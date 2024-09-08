Sambhajinagar police arrest seven involved in triple murder at Ferozepur

Pune: The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar police in a pre-dawn operation on Saturday arrested six persons and a driver allegedly involved in a triple murder at Ferozepur city of Punjab. The suspects stopped several times for tea before reaching the tunnel, unaware of the police trap. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The arrest came four days after three youngsters were shot dead in a car in Ferozepur city.

At 2:30 am, police commissioner Pravin Pawar received a call from anti-gangster task force (AGTF) chief and additional director general of police (ADGP) Promod Ban, Punjab police for assistance to intercept the accused following a surveillance operation initiated from Nanded.

The suspects were heading toward Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and the police had only an hour to act. Senior officials said Pawar gathered a team of 10 to 15 officers, 40 to 50 personnel, and the quick response team (QRT). They took positions near the Kolthanwadi tunnel on Samruddhi Highway and nabbed the suspects.

The suspects—Akshyakuma alias Baccha Balbirsingh, 21; Gurpreet Darshansingh Gopi, 25; Dilersingh Mandir Chivansingh, 22; Prince Kaka Sandhu, 18; Sukhchain Singh Gabbarsinh Jas, 20; and Ravindrasingh Karnelsingh Sukh, 21—were driving a rented Toyota Innova (MH26AC5599) from Nanded. They were reportedly under the influence of drugs and were speeding at 150 km/h, officials said.

The suspects stopped several times for tea before reaching the tunnel, unaware of the police trap. Officers armed with AK-57 rifles, helmets and bulletproof jackets smashed the car’s windows and arrested the suspects.

“We had to break the window glasses as they refused to come out of the car,” said Pawar.

The suspects had been booked under Sections 103, 109, 351(2), 191(3), 190, and 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) 2023, and Sections 25(6) and 25(7) of the Arms Act at the Ferozepur city police station for killing three car occupants, including two siblings in their early 20s, on Tuesday.

Ferozepur senior superintendent of police Saumya Mishra said the joint operation based on intelligence from the AGTF led to the arrest of seven accused, while another was nabbed earlier by the local police.

“A team from Punjab police is on its way to bring the accused to Ferozepur,” Mishra said

On Tuesday, five people (all relatives) were travelling in a sedan (PB 15 E 5870) when six assailants on two motorcycles surrounded them and opened fire near a gurdwara in Ferozepur city before fleeing at 12.30pm.

Three of the passengers, including the woman whose wedding was scheduled in a couple of days, died, while two others sustained injuries and were hospitalised.