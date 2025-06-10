Sangli deputy commissioner booked for demanding 7 lakh bribe

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Monday booked a deputy commissioner of the Sangli Miraj Kupwad Municipal Corporation for allegedly demanding a bribe of ₹7 lakh for granting approval to a high-rise building project. According to ACB officials, Sable had allegedly demanded ₹ 10 lakh from a builder to approve the construction of a 24-storey building within municipal limits. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The accused has been identified as Vaibhav Vijay Sable, 31, a resident of Dhamani Road, Sangli.

According to ACB officials, Sable had allegedly demanded ₹10 lakh from a builder to approve the construction of a 24-storey building within municipal limits. Following a complaint filed on February 17, the ACB verified the demand on February 25. After negotiations, the bribe amount was brought down to ₹7 lakh.

Based on this, action was taken and searches were carried out at his residence in Sangli on Monday. Important documents were seized as part of the investigation.

A case has been registered against Sable under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act at Vishrambag police station in Sangli.