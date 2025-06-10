Search Search
Tuesday, Jun 10, 2025
Sangli deputy commissioner booked for demanding 7 lakh bribe

ByShrinivas Deshpande
Jun 10, 2025 06:34 AM IST

ACB booked Sangli Miraj Kupwad Municipal Corporation's deputy commissioner Vaibhav Sable for demanding ₹7 lakh bribe for a building project approval.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Monday booked a deputy commissioner of the Sangli Miraj Kupwad Municipal Corporation for allegedly demanding a bribe of 7 lakh for granting approval to a high-rise building project.

According to ACB officials, Sable had allegedly demanded <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10 lakh from a builder to approve the construction of a 24-storey building within municipal limits. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
The accused has been identified as Vaibhav Vijay Sable, 31, a resident of Dhamani Road, Sangli.

According to ACB officials, Sable had allegedly demanded 10 lakh from a builder to approve the construction of a 24-storey building within municipal limits. Following a complaint filed on February 17, the ACB verified the demand on February 25. After negotiations, the bribe amount was brought down to 7 lakh.

Based on this, action was taken and searches were carried out at his residence in Sangli on Monday. Important documents were seized as part of the investigation.

A case has been registered against Sable under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act at Vishrambag police station in Sangli.

