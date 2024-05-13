Sangvi police register complaint against unknown person over poll code violation

The returning officer of Maval Deepak Singla, on Sunday, filed a complaint at Sangvi police station against an unknown individual for violating the code of conduct. Tension prevailed when the election officers removed the banner from the area. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Banners were put up in Sangvi-Pimple Gurav area, on Sunday, stating, ‘This the time to show opponents of Bhau (late MLA Laxman Jagtap) their place violating the code of conduct by an anonymous strong support.’

The banner indirectly hinted at not supporting the Mahayuti candidate, Shrirang Barne.

Singla said, after we learnt about the banners the team visited the Sangvi and Pimple Gurav areas and pulled down the banners.

“This is a violation of the code of conduct, and we have filed a complaint with the police,” he said.

Tension prevailed when the election officers removed the banner from the area.

Jagtap, a three-time MLA from Chinchwad lost the Maval Lok Sabha elections in 2014 to MP Barne and later joined BJP.

His political rivalry with Barne is well known in Pimpri Chinchwad as Jagtap even in the 2019 general elections was seeking to avenge his defeat at the hands of Barne in 2014 elections. However, Barne was given the ticket by Shiv Sena (undivided) in 2019 during the BJP and Shiv Sena alliance and won the elections.

MLA, late Laxman Jagtap on January 3 passed away due to ill health and his wife Ashwini Jagtap wife of later contested in the by-poll election as a BJP candidate and won the election. Given the history of the rivalry between Jagtap and Barne the banner created tension in the area.