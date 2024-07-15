Sangvi-Bopodi bridge may be ready by August-end

The new bridge over the Mula River, connecting Sangvi and Bopodi, is 90 per cent complete, said officials. The project is a collaboration of Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) and Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) that aims to alleviate traffic congestion in key areas in the vicinity. However, due to delays in obtaining the required land from the National Agricultural Research Centre in Rahuri, the completion date has been extended to August 31, 2024. (HT PHOTO)

The construction of the project began on January 31, 2022. Originally, the project was set to be completed within 24 months. However, due to delays in obtaining the required land from the National Agricultural Research Centre in Rahuri, the completion date has been extended to August 31, 2024.

Shrikant Sawane, chief engineer of PCMC, said, “The bridge is a vital development for the city. It will not only ease traffic but also enhance connectivity and accessibility for residents of both Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad.”

Citizens residing in Bahu Patil Road, Aundh Road, Khadki, Bopodi, Sangvi, Pimple Gurav, and Shivajinagar have to take a detour from Dapodi or Aundh Bremen Chowk to commute to Bopodi and Sangvi.

The bridge will help commuters from both Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad to avoid the existing congested Aundh Bremen Chowk, Dapodi and Aundh-Ravet Road during peak hours.

The bridge, which costs ₹32.36 crore, spans 125 meters across the river and consists of five spans, each measuring 25 meters. It has four lanes and footpaths on both sides, with a total width of 18 meters.

The approach roads are 540 meters long on the Pune side and 95 meters long on the Pimpri-Chinchwad side.

The infrastructure will facilitate a more efficient connectivity between the Sangvi and Bopodi areas, significantly reducing traffic congestion at Bremen Chowk, Aundh-Ravet Road, and Khadki Road.