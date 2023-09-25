Sanitary worker finds gold chain in nirmalya, returns it

A sanitary worker from the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) returned a gold necklace (Mangalsutra) worth ₹40,000 that had been inadvertently dumped along with the nirmalya during Ganpati visarjan on Saturday. While discarding the nirmalya, Nadvikar accidentally dumped the gold chain along with flowers and other articles. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

As per the officials, the incident happened on Saturday evening when Nandkumar Nadvikar, a resident of Chinchwad went for Ganpati and Gauri visarjan at Chinchwad ghat.

While discarding the nirmalya, Nadvikar accidentally dumped the gold chain along with flowers and other articles. However, it wasn’t until Sunday morning that the family discovered that the chain was missing.

According to Nadvikar, the family went to the ghat around 6 pm and accidentally put the gold chain in the nirmalya kalash alongside the water body.

“We found out about it on Sunday morning and rushed to the location. It was startling to see such a massive pile of nirmalya, and it was difficult to locate the gold chain. We alerted the PCMC employees about the gold chain, and they assisted us in locating it,” Nadvikar said.

50-year-old Sopan Londhe, a sanitary worker searched through the massive pile of garbage after being informed of the loss. He was able to find the gold chain and returned it to the Nadvikar family.

Londhe stated that there was a large heap of litter and that finding the gold chain was tricky.

“The family was happy to find the gold ornament back and offered a reward, but we don’t work for rewards. I have been working as a sanitary staff for the past two decades. In a similar situation ten years back, I found a gold chain dumped in the garbage. I tracked down the family and returned it to them,” he said.