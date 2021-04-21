Sanjay Kakade arrested over suspected affiliation with gangster Marne

Former Parliamentarian Sanjay Kakade was arrested by the Pune police on Wednesday, over suspicion of his involvement with Gajanan Marne, a local gangster.

The arrest was made by a team of the anti-narcotic cell of the Pune police.

Kakade is a former member of the Rajya Sabha.

The police submission in a local court while seeking custody of Kakade stated that they have information about direct and indirect links between the ex-MP and the gangster.

“For the rally that was arranged after Marne’s release from Taloja, a case was registered at Bund Garden police station. Sanjay Kakade has been arrested in that case. While the narcotics cell has nothing to do with the case, the arrest was done by an inspector of the anti-narcotics cell,” said Surendranath Deshmukh, assistant commissioner of police, Crime-1.

“This is being done to tarnish his political image in the light of upcoming municipal elections. There is no connection between Gajanan Marne and Kakade, who had no part in that rally and did not spread any clips or photos online either,” said advocate Vijaysinh Thombre, representing Kakade.

Thombre had also represented Marne in court when he was arrested after the rally.

A series of cases have been registered against Gajanan Marne and his accomplices, after a massive rally was held to celebrate his release after his acquittal.

A case was registered under Sections 290 (punishment for public nuisance in cases not otherwise provided for); 506 (criminal intimidation); and 120(b) (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code, along with Section 7 of the Criminal Law Amendment Act; and Section 37(1)(3) with 135 of the Maharashtra Police Act.

This case was registered against Marne and his accomplice for social media posts.

These posts were published in a planned manner then spread through various platforms like YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook by Marne’s followers, according to a police statement on February 23.

The police submission in court, on Wednesday, states that Kakade’s police custody is required to investigate others who allegedly helped him spread fear through the social media posts related to Marne’s rally.

Marne was acquitted in a murder case in February and was later arrested by Pune rural police in another case.