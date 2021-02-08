Sant Tukaramnagar, Pune’s first metro station, completed

Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation (Maha-Metro) has completed the Sant Tukaramnagar- the first metro station of Pune metro railway - on the priority stretch of Pimpri-Chinchwad to Swargate. Pune metro is supposed to start commercial operations on a six kilometre stretch from PCMC to Phugewadi and Sant Tukaramnagar is one of the stations on the route.

As per the Pune metro schedule, it would have been completed five to six months earlier. However, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, work was delayed. Pune metro administration completed the work during the unlock period. The Sant Tukaramnagar station work started in December 2019. However, due to Covid-19, there was no work for seven months.

Pune metro successfully conducted a six-kilometre trial run between PCMC and Phugewadi last month, which is the priority stretch of Pune metro.

Last year, Pune metro had completed a successful trial run on the same route in one kilometre stretch between PCMC and Sant Tukaramnagar station.

Hemant Sonawane, general manager of Pune metro, said, “Sant Tukaramnagar metro station has been completed. There is some minor work going on. It is one of the major stations on the PCMC to Swaragte route. After that, we are focusing on completing the Phugewadi station. It will be complete within one month. We have given priority to PCMC to Bopodi stretch which is 6.6 kilometre. We have had trail runs between these two stations.”

Swargate to Pimpri route consists of nine stations. Of that, Range hills to Pimpri have elevated stations which includes Dapodi, Phugewadi, Kasarwadi, Bhosari (Nashik Phata), Sant Tukaramnagar and Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation PCMC) main building.

At present, Phugewadi metro station work has been completed at least by 90 per cent and 70 per cent of the work at five other stations - Bhosari, Kasarwadi, Dapodi and Bopodi and PCMC main administration building has been completed.

Rainwater harvesting systems, solar panels, and bio-digester and water plants have been set up at Sant Tukaramnagar station. Station has two levels with the topmost level housing the platforms and ticketing facility.

A skywalk has been designed to connect the metro station, bus rapid transit system (BRTS), ST depot and adjacent parking lot. The station is also connected to BRTS bus stations on the highway, nearby railway station and ST Bus depot for convenience of passengers to use the public transport system easily and effectively.

Features of Sant Tukaramnagar metro station:

Two-storied metro station building

Underpass and CCTVs

Lifts, staircase, pedestrian bridge, announcement system

First floor- ticket cabin, toilet facility, automatic entry

Gate and escalator