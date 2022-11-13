Sarasbaug Chowpatty to undergo restructuring, will have walking plaza

Sarasbaug Chowpatty is all set to undergo a massive restructuring and renovation as the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has proposed a new design to incorporate all the food stalls and also eliminate encroachment and uncleanliness in the area.

Madhav Jagtap head, the anti-encroachment department PMC said, “We are building the stalls on one side of the road keeping, Sarasbaug side open to public . We plan to build children's game area and an amphitheatre as well. This will be implemented in a month. Estimate of finances will be shared on Monday.”

According to Sarasbaug Chowpatty shop owners association president Haroon Bagwan, the PMC has been planning to renovate Sarasbaug Chowpatty, on the lines of Indore’s Chappan Dukan. “The PMC had called for a meeting about five months ago, and the anti-encroachment department and municipal commissioner suggested a complete renovation. We have licensed 56 shops and have asked for extra space to put tables and also an extended shade to accommodate tourists and locals during the day,” he said.

Bagwan stated that the PMC has prepared new designs in accordance with the shopkeepers who legally own the food stalls at the Chowpatty. “They also look to incorporate their suggestions like leaving some space for walking in between stalls. Earlier, the PMC had suggested walking space after eight stalls, but it was not suitable for all. Hence, we suggested space after every four stalls,” he said.

In May 2022, the PMC had carried out an anti-encroachment drive wherein it was found that shop owners had illegally built double storey spaces

Jagtap said, “We had sealed all 56 stalls and took action against the owners as many of these stalls had illegally increased their limits to create restaurants with seating areas and also had their workers sleeping in these spaces, it was then that the municipal commissioner came up with an idea of creating a walking plaza to get rid of the encroachment.”