Sassoon Hospital awarded for organ transplant efforts

ByVicky Pathare
Published on: Aug 09, 2025 06:30 am IST

ROTTO and SOTTO awarded BJ Medical College and Sassoon General Hospital for contribution in organ donation and transplantation

Pune: The West India Regional Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (ROTTO) and the State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (SOTTO) on August 5 awarded Pune’s B J Medical College (BJMC) and Sassoon General Hospital (SGH) for significant contribution in the field of organ donation and transplantation. The awards were presented by state health minister Prakash Abitkar.

ROTTO and SOTTO awarded BJ Medical College and Sassoon General Hospital for contribution in organ donation and transplantation. (HT)
After the felicitation, the health minister had a discussion with the dean of SGH about organ transplant surgeries at the hospital. SGH started its organ donation awareness campaign in 2016 and received official registration for kidney and liver transplants soon after.

So far, the hospital has successfully completed 34 kidney and four liver transplants. Till now, it has recorded 13 brain-dead organ donations, resulting in the transplantation of 24 kidneys, 12 livers, 5 hearts and 16 corneas.

“Sassoon Hospital carries out all kidney transplant surgeries at very low cost under the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jan Arogya Yojana,” the dean said. “Regular awareness programmes are also conducted to promote organ donation among the public.”

