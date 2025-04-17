Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Apr 17, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Sassoon hospital submits report on death of pregnant woman

ByVicky Pathare
Apr 17, 2025 07:04 AM IST

The Pune police on April 8 had approached the government medical facility to seek expert opinion in connection with the death

A six-member expert committee of Sassoon General Hospital (SGH) and BJ Medical College (BJMC) on Wednesday submitted the report in connection with the death of a 37-year-old woman who was allegedly denied treatment at Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital (DMH), said officials.

The Pune police on April 8 had approached the government medical facility to seek expert opinion in connection with the death. (HT)
The Pune police on April 8 had approached the government medical facility to seek expert opinion in connection with the death. (HT)

The Pune police on April 8 had approached the government medical facility to seek expert opinion in connection with the death.

Dr Yallappa Jadhav, medical superintendent, SGH, said, “The classified report has been submitted to the medical education commissioner and Alankar Police Station. It is based on the findings of DMH, Manipal Hospital, Surya Hospital and Indira IVF.”

Tanisha alias Ishwari Sushant Bhise, 37, was reportedly denied emergency admission at DMH on March 28 on account of her family’s inability to immediately pay a 10 lakh deposit. She was admitted to Surya Hospital in Wakad, where she delivered twin girls via C-section on March 29. She was referred to Manipal Hospital in Baner, where she died on March 31, said officials.

“The public health department on Tuesday recorded the statement of the Bhise family and will submit final report in next two days,” said a senior official on request of anonymity.

News / Cities / Pune / Sassoon hospital submits report on death of pregnant woman
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 17, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On