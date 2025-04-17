Sassoon hospital submits report on death of pregnant woman

A six-member expert committee of Sassoon General Hospital (SGH) and BJ Medical College (BJMC) on Wednesday submitted the report in connection with the death of a 37-year-old woman who was allegedly denied treatment at Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital (DMH), said officials. The Pune police on April 8 had approached the government medical facility to seek expert opinion in connection with the death. (HT)

Dr Yallappa Jadhav, medical superintendent, SGH, said, “The classified report has been submitted to the medical education commissioner and Alankar Police Station. It is based on the findings of DMH, Manipal Hospital, Surya Hospital and Indira IVF.”

Tanisha alias Ishwari Sushant Bhise, 37, was reportedly denied emergency admission at DMH on March 28 on account of her family’s inability to immediately pay a ₹10 lakh deposit. She was admitted to Surya Hospital in Wakad, where she delivered twin girls via C-section on March 29. She was referred to Manipal Hospital in Baner, where she died on March 31, said officials.

“The public health department on Tuesday recorded the statement of the Bhise family and will submit final report in next two days,” said a senior official on request of anonymity.