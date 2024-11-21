Schemes fuel enthusiasm among women voters in Pune on V-Day

Polling stations across Pune witnessed a surge of enthusiasm among women voters with many citing the ‘Majhi Ladki Bahin’ and ‘Mahalaxmi’ schemes launched recently by the ruling Mahayuti and opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), respectively, as key motivators. Since early morning Wednesday, polling stations were abuzz with women of all ages, clad in colourful saris and exuding a sense of determination. (MAHENDRA KOLHE/HT PHOTO)

Since early morning Wednesday, polling stations were abuzz with women of all ages, clad in colourful saris and exuding a sense of determination. Many went on to elaborate on the impact of these women-centric initiatives on their lives.

Shanta More, a homemaker from Pimpri, said, “This initiative has given us hope for a brighter future for our daughters. Even the opposition has included it in their manifesto. It makes me feel like my voice matters so I had to come out and vote.”

Smita Awchat from Chinchwad, said, “This year is a year of inclusivity for women. Both alliances (ruling and opposition) are addressing long-standing demands for women’s empowerment. The financial aid schemes, along with promises such as free transport, are steps in the right direction. I welcome these decisions.”

Lata Thorve from Wakad, said, “There are critical issues like women’s safety and empowerment. I voted with the hope that the next government will strengthen these initiatives and introduce more incentives for women.”

An election officer at a polling station in Chinchwad said on condition of anonymity, “We have seen remarkable enthusiasm among women voters this time. They are not only voting but doing so with a clear understanding of the issues affecting their lives.”

Following its defeat in the Lok Sabha (LS) elections held earlier this year, the ruling Mahayuti alliance introduced the ‘Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana’ to woo female voters. The scheme provides monthly financial assistance of ₹1,500 to women aged 21 to 60 years with an annual family income below ₹2.5 lakh. The Mahayuti promised to increase the amount to ₹2,100 if re-elected to power in the state. Meanwhile, the opposition MVA alliance in its manifesto pledged to launch the ‘Mahalaxmi Yojana’, offering ₹3,000 per month to all women in the state along with free transport in a bid to promote financial independence and inclusivity.

No surprise then that the enthusiasm among women voters on Wednesday was palpable, cutting across caste- and class- lines. Polling stations also saw long queues of first-time women voters eager to participate in shaping the state’s future. In a way, this election marks a potential turning point in Maharashtra’s political landscape, showcasing how targeted social initiatives like the ‘Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana’ can mobilise a hitherto underrepresented demographic. As polling ends, all eyes are on the results that will reveal how this surge in women’s participation is set to influence the political future of the state.