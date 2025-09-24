Pune: A scholarship assistance programme for pharmacy students was launched on Monday by NGO Samavesh: Action for Impact and National Pharmacy Welfare Association (NPWA) at the MCE Society’s Institute of Pharmacy. A three-year memorandum of understanding (MoU) was also signed on the occasion to seal the deal. Scholarship assistance programme launched for Pharmacy students

Assistant commissioner, Social Welfare Department, Vilas Londhe, called for strengthening coordination between teachers and students, so that aspirants from marginalised backgrounds would find it easier to access scholarships to study Pharmacy. “If every teacher adopts one student, most of the issues will be resolved,” he said.

Whereas, Samavesh founder Pravin Nikam highlighted the organisation’s efforts to enable students’ access to not just scholarships but also essential legal documents. “Over 2,000 underprivileged students have so far been brought into the mainstream of higher education,” he said.