School bus driver arrested for assaulting tempo driver near Magarpatta

A 32-year-old school bus driver was arrested by Hadapsar police on Saturday for allegedly assaulting a tempo driver in a road rage incident and damaging his vehicle near Magarpatta Bridge in Pune. The incident occurred around 3 pm on Thursday. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The incident occurred around 3 pm on Thursday. According to the police, the bus driver was driving recklessly and got into a heated argument with the tempo driver. During the altercation, the accused, Suraj Ramesh Patil, a resident of Pimpri-Chinchwad, allegedly verbally abused the tempo driver and struck him. He then used an iron rod from the bus to smash the tempo’s front windshield, causing significant damage and creating panic on the road.

A video of the incident went viral on social media, prompting a police investigation. A team led by DCP Rajkumar Shinde tracked down and detained Patil in Chinchwad on Saturday.

DCP Shinde said, “No one is allowed to take the law into their own hands. In this road rage incident, the bus driver not only abused and threatened the tempo driver but also damaged his vehicle. We have arrested the accused.”

A case has been filed at the Hadapsar police station under various sections, including 281, 351(2), 352, 324(2), and others, with the investigation ongoing.