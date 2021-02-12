School registration under RTE extended to Feb 15

The date for school registration under the Right to Education (RTE) has been extended until February 15.

So far, 937 schools have registered in Pune district. The education department noted that the admission process will start soon.

Dinkar Temkar, Maharashtra in-charge for RTE said that the registration date for schools was extended as many schools had not registered.

“We are appealing to schools to register under the RTE. The last date was extended from January 31 to February 8 and now to February 15. Once the registration of schools is over, the admission process will start thereafter,” said Temkar.

There are a total of 7,715 schools registered across Maharashtra so far with over 83,000 seats under the RTE.

As of Friday evening, 937 schools have registered in Pune district against the total of 972. There are 13,998 seats which will be allocated under the RTE.

It is mandatory for non-aided private schools to reserve 25 per cent seats under the RTE for students of economically backward sections at entry level of preschool and class 1.

Education department officials with the Zilla Parishad (ZP) said that there are many schools which are still registering with us.

“Some schools in the district may have shut in the last year due to the pandemic. So, the number of total schools may vary but not by much. We are hopeful that by February 15 all schools will register with us and then we will start the admission process under the RTE,” said officials.