Schools closed for Union home minister Amit Shah’s Pune visit

Most of the schools along the Katraj to Uruli Devachi stretch will be closed on Friday due to traffic restrictions imposed for the VIP visit of Union minister Amit Shah. Shah's city visit will begin in the morning by unveiling a statue of Shreemant Thorle Bajirao Peshwa at the NDA in Khadakwasla.(PTI )

The home minister’s city visit will begin in the morning by unveiling a statue of Shreemant Thorle Bajirao Peshwa at the National Defence Academy (NDA) in Khadakwasla.

His other events include laying the foundation stone for Jayraj Sports and Convention Centre at Kondhwa Budruk, a visit to Balasaheb Deora Hospital at Khadi Machine Chowk, and inaugurating the Poona Hospital & Research Centre (PHRC) Health City project on Wadachiwadi Road.

Traffic restrictions are in place across Katraj, Kondhwa, Undri, and Uruli Devachi from 11.30am to 3.30pm, prompting most schools in the areas to declare a one-day holiday.

The Bishop’s Co-Ed School, Undri, issued a notice to parents announcing a holiday for students from nursery to Class 12 on Friday.

“To avoid inconvenience to our students returning home late in view of the traffic changes, we have decided to keep the school closed,” stated the circular, a copy of which was seen by HT. The school has arranged for online classes for Classes 1 to 2.

“We plan to close the school as a precaution, but management will take the final decision,” said a representative from RIMS International school in Kondhwa.

St. Mathews Academy in Uruli Devachi confirmed its closure, stating, “Since a Union minister is visiting and traffic will be affected, we have decided to shut the school for a day.”