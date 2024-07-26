 Schools, colleges in Pune to remain closed on July 26 - Hindustan Times
Schools, colleges in Pune to remain closed on July 26

ByDheeraj Bengrut
Jul 26, 2024 08:40 AM IST

In the last 48 hours ending Thursday, the rainfall activity intensified in Pune with many areas witnessing waterlogging

Amid ongoing heavy rainfall, all schools and colleges in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad will remain closed on Friday, July 26, as per the order issued by Suhas Diwase, Pune district collector.

A giant tree fell on a school van and pillion rider in Anand Park, Wadgaon Sheri, around 8 am on Thursday morning. No casualties were reported, said officials. The fire brigade department swiftly responded and removed the tree that damaged the roof of the van. (HT PHOTO)
A giant tree fell on a school van and pillion rider in Anand Park, Wadgaon Sheri, around 8 am on Thursday morning. No casualties were reported, said officials. The fire brigade department swiftly responded and removed the tree that damaged the roof of the van. (HT PHOTO)

The teaching and non-teaching staff of educational institutions have been asked to remain present at their workplaces and help district administration and disaster response forces when requested.

In the last 48 hours ending Thursday, the rainfall activity intensified in Pune with many areas witnessing waterlogging. The ghat areas also recorded extreme category rainfall (over 200 mm) as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

“We are continuously monitoring the situation in every taluka of the district and our rescue teams are helping residents. Also, as per the forecast as the rainfall will continue Friday, all schools and colleges have been asked to remain closed,” said Diwase.

Manali Bhide a parent, said, “My daughter is studying in Class 2, and we were worried about sending her to school on Friday. It’s good that holiday has been declared.”

Meanwhile, the teaching and non-teaching staff are disappointed as they are being instructed to remain present in their respective schools and colleges.

“Today I reached school early morning and then we were told that schools are closed. I stay 10 kilometres away from the school where I teach and it becomes difficult to commute due to waterlogged roads,” said Shalaka Joshi, teacher at a private school in Pimpri-Chinchwad.

“It is risky to commute to school amid the ongoing heavy rainfall when most of the roads are flooded,” said Santosh Jambhale, secretary, Non-teaching Association, adding the administration should declare a holiday for the staff as well.

