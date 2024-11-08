Schools submit 128 reports on transport safety: Edu dept

The education department has received 128 reports from schools on action taken to follow the compliance on transport facility for students issued by the authorities. The education commissioner had directed schools in the district to file the reports before November 7. Pune Regional Transport Office (RTO) has also urged schools to recruit female staff for school vehicles. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Joint education commissioner Dilip Jagdale had said that the department has received complaints, suggestions and objections related to school transport security. The report seeks reasons for delay in compliance of school transport safety norms, including installation of CCTV camera facility, staff in school transport vehicles, details of bus drivers and character verification of school and bus staff.

The alleged sexual abuse of two minor girls by a school van driver in Pune on September 30 has prompted authorities to step up efforts to ensure safe school transport facility. Pune Regional Transport Office (RTO) has also urged schools to recruit female staff for school vehicles.

The state education department’s directives include CCTV coverage facility, formation of safety committees and safe transportation for students among 15-plus. Their checklist includes background check of contractual staff, complaint box, setting up of student safety committee, female assistant in washrooms for primary, upper primary, and students from Class 6 onwards and regular sexual harassment committee meetings. Under Section 188 Act of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), failure on the school’s behalf to obey rules and regulations can lead to punishment, officials said.