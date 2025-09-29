SD Phadnis Centre for Cartoon Studies to come up at SPPU

Maharashtra’s minister for Cultural Affairs, Ashish Shelar, on Sunday announced that Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) will establish a special academic chair in honour of legendary cartoonist SD Phadnis. The announcement, made during Shelar’s visit to Phadnis’ residence in Pune, marks a historic recognition of the centenarian’s contribution to Indian caricature and satire. The announcement, made during Shelar’s visit to Phadnis’ residence in Pune, marks a historic recognition of the centenarian’s contribution to Indian caricature and satire. (HT)

Shelar, accompanied by BJP leader Rajesh Pandey and other officials, personally met Phadnis, who turned 100 earlier this year. On behalf of the state government, the minister presented him with a volume containing rare letters written by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, symbolising the state’s respect and admiration for the artist’s legacy. Shelar also conveyed heartfelt wishes for Phadnis’ long life and discussed with him the distinctive style of his cartoons.

During the meeting, Rajesh Pandey suggested that Pune, known as a cultural and educational hub, should host an academic chair devoted to the study of cartoons and caricatures at SPPU, and that it should bear the name of SD Phadnis.

Responding positively, Shelar immediately reached out to Maharashtra’s Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil. Within moments, Patil gave his consent and urged Shelar to formally declare the decision from Phadnis’ residence itself, making it an occasion of direct acknowledgement before the veteran cartoonist.

Accordingly, Shelar declared the establishment of the S.D. Phadnis Centre for Cartoon Studies at SPPU.

“The centre will promote research, academic exploration, and artistic training in caricature, cartooning, and political satire,” said Shelar.

“It will also serve as a living tribute to the century-long artistic journey of SD Phadnis, who has made an indelible mark on Indian art through his unique and insightful visual commentary.”

The centre is expected to position Pune—already known as a hub of culture and education—as a pioneering space for formal cartoon studies in India.