Season pass holders demand extension from Pune railway division

PUNE Even though the railway division has begun regular train operations, season pass holders are not yet allowed to use their passes. Now, these regular passengers have demanded that the railway division extend their season pass, which was lying unused due to the pandemic.

Most of these regular passengers commute by local trains, DEMU trains and intercity trains especially Pune to Mumbai.

Harshad Jangam, a passenger said, “I had taken a pass that was valid for six months just before the lockdown. I had used it for one month only. Due to the pandemic, train operations were shut and the pass hasn’t been used for two years. Now, my office has resumes and I travel daily from Chinchwad to Pune railway station, but the pending five months from my season pass is not valid. The railway division must either extend the validity or return or money.”

Another passenger, Kranti Mundada who hails from Daund said, “We travel daily from Daund to Pune for work and there are large number of daily passengers on this route which use DEMU train service. I had taken one-year season pass in January 2020 but could not use it later due to pandemic. When I asked about giving an extension to my season pass it was denied. This is not right and extension should be given to season pass holders.”

Talking about the issue Harsha Shah, president of Railway Pravasi Group said, “As all the train operations were on hold in last two years and now special trains are been normalised by railways, it is necessary to give relief to common public. I have been continuously following up on the issue, but railways is not giving extensions to the season pass holders.”

A senior railway official, requesting anonymity said, “We have sent the proposal to the head office to take a policy decision on season pass holder passengers, once decision is taken then we will issue a detailed circular about it,”