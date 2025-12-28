Search
Sun, Dec 28, 2025
New Delhi oC

Seat-sharing deadlock triggers turmoil in Shinde Sena’s Pune unit; city chief walks out of meeting

ByShrinivas Deshpande
Published on: Dec 28, 2025 04:32 am IST

A city party meeting ended in a heated confrontation and a dramatic walkout by Pune city unit chief Nana Bhangire

Internal tensions within the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena surfaced on Saturday as alliance talks in Pune remain inconclusive and seat-sharing within the ruling Mahayuti coalition remains unsettled. A city party meeting ended in a heated confrontation and a dramatic walkout by Pune city unit chief Nana Bhangire.

Nana Bhangire reportedly walked out midway through the meeting, visibly upset, and declined to speak to the media afterwards. (HT)
Nana Bhangire reportedly walked out midway through the meeting, visibly upset, and declined to speak to the media afterwards. (HT)

Party sources said the clash occurred over disagreements on candidate selection for the upcoming civic elections. Bhangire reportedly walked out midway through the meeting, visibly upset, and declined to speak to the media afterwards.

Sources explained that Bhangire’s frustration stemmed from what he viewed as the imposition of “favoured candidates” by senior Shiv Sena leaders Vijay Shivtare and MLC Neelam Gorhe. Shivtare and Gorhe had reportedly submitted a list of 25 preferred candidates to the BJP as part of ongoing alliance negotiations. Bhangire, however, demanded that 30–35 candidates from Pune be accommodated, arguing that the city unit deserved a larger share.

“The city president opposed the limited list and objected to candidates being finalised without wider consultation. His demand for more seats was opposed by Vijay Shivtare and Neelam Gorhe, which led to a heated exchange,” a senior party functionary said.

Sources added that Shivtare had already assured candidature to his close supporters, which further fueled resentment within the Pune unit.

News / Cities / Pune / Seat-sharing deadlock triggers turmoil in Shinde Sena’s Pune unit; city chief walks out of meeting
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
AI Summary AI Summary

Internal tensions within the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena erupted during a Pune meeting as alliance talks remained unresolved, leading to a dramatic walkout by Pune unit chief Nana Bhangire. Discontent arose over candidate selections for upcoming civic elections, with Bhangire advocating for more representation, while senior leaders pushed a limited list of preferred candidates, heightening conflicts.