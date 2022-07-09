SEC extends deadline to publish final ward-wise voter list to July 16
The State election commission (SEC) has extended the deadline given to Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) to publish final ward-wise voter list from July 9 to July 16.
SEC secretary said, “Fourteen municipal corporations were instructed to publish the final voter list by July 9, but given the high number of public objections received, SEC has accepted the request of civic bodies and allowed the administration to publish the list on July 16.”
The SEC order also states that as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rainfall in many areas, it could be difficult for the civic administration to visit spots and verify objections raised on voter details.
PMC has written to SEC on July 4 seeking extension to publish final ward-wise voter list citing it has received 4,273 objections from residents.
Civic chief Vikram Kumar’s letter reads, “As Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has received many objections regarding the draft ward-wise voter list, it will take time for physical verification and correction of voter details. As the previous deadline was July 9, allow the civic body to publish the final list by July 23.”
Now, SEC has asked PMC to finish work by July 16.
PMC officials said that though SEC approved their demand on July 6, it received the letter on July 7.
PMC had published the draft ward-wise voter list on June 23 and sought public suggestions and objections till June 30, before the SEC extended the deadline till July 3.
According to PMC, on the last day (July 3) of filing response, it received 2,366 objections.
Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and MLC Chandrashekhar Bawankule has written to SEC on Friday raising objection to existing ward delimitation for municipal corporation and zilla parishads.
Multilevel parking at Pune airport to be completed by October
The completion of multilevel car parking project at Pune airport, expected by September this year, will take another month as infrastructure equipment like escalators and elevators needed for the project have not arrived from foreign countries. “Around 90% work is completed. The delivery of few items like escalators and elevators, bought from foreign countries, is delayed. So, we plan to complete the project by October,” said Santosh Dhoke, director, Pune airport.
Pune airport authorities ask airlines to take care of flyers in rain
With the city witnessing continuous showers for the last four days, the Pune airport authorities have directed all airlines to take care of flyers in the rains. Currently, Pune airport has five aerobridges with the number expected to increase to ten in one year. “We have five aerobridges and those are sufficient for the current traffic at Pune airport. Five more aerobridges will be added in Pune next year,” he added.
Significant increase in area classified as high, very high, severely drought-prone in Marathwada: Study
Decreasing rain during the monsoon – seen as a result of climate change – is sounding a warning bell for Latur district in Maharashtra. A recent study has revealed that both before and after the monsoon, there has been a significant increase in the area classified as high, very high, or severely drought-prone in the Marathwada region of the state.
GDA panel nod for ropeway plan to link Metro stations in Ghaziabad
A committee constituted by the Ghaziabad Development Authority has given the go-ahead for the ropeway project route that will link Mohan Nagar and Vaishali Metro stations, authority officials said on Friday. Officials said that they have also proposed another ropeway route, linking Sahibabad to Sector 62 in Noida, instead of the earlier proposed Vaishali to Sector 62 route.
44% rain deficit in Pune city so far, says IMD
Pune city still has a deficit of 82.8 mm. Pune city has reported a 44.38 per cent rain deficit between June 1 till July 8. On Friday, till 5:30 pm Shivajinagar reported 3.1 millimetres, Pashan reported 4 mm, Lohegaon reported 1.2 mm, Chinchwad reported 1.5 mm, Lavale reported 5 mm and Magarpatta reported 2.5 mm rainfall. For July, the Pune district has reported 96 per cent excess rainfall.
