Second special round for FYJC admission begins today
After completing three regular rounds, two special rounds and one round of first-come-first-served (FCFS) of the first-year junior college (FYJC) admission process, the Deputy Director of Education (DYDE), Pune released the timetable for the second FCFS round starting from February 5.
More than 34,000 seats are still vacant under the Pune division and all remaining students without an admission will be considered in this round.
“All application forms of part-1 verified students with the following criteria are eligible for FCFS. Students who are not admitted to any college, in any round conducted so far or students who have cancelled their admission or rejected admission. The passed students of SSC supplementary exam conducted in December 2020, along with students who received an ATKT in March / December 2020 examination will be eligible for this second FCFS round,” said Dattatray Jagtap, director of secondary and higher secondary education department.
From February 5th to 12th, new students’ registration and edit and verification of part 1 forms will be done.
On February 8, the allotment list of this round will be declared and until February 13, the allotted students will need to confirm their admission seat in respective colleges from where they have received an admission.
On February 14, the vacancy list for after completion of the special round two will be displayed online.
