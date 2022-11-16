Home / Cities / Pune News / Security guard found murdered in Hadapsar

Security guard found murdered in Hadapsar

pune news
Published on Nov 16, 2022 12:46 AM IST

Security guard was found murdered at the godown of a private company in Hadapsar area of Pune on Tuesday

Security guard was found murdered at the godown of a private company in Hadapsar area of Pune on Tuesday. (AFP (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))
Security guard was found murdered at the godown of a private company in Hadapsar area of Pune on Tuesday. (AFP (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))
ByHT Correspondent

A 55-year-old security guard was found murdered at the godown of a private company in Hadapsar area of Pune on Tuesday, said officials.

The nose and head of the body was tied with cloths, according to police officials.

The deceased has been identified as Kashanith Krishna Mahajan (55), a resident of Jalgaon. He was working as a security guard for the private company, said officials.

According to police, when Mahajan was working in the godown, unknown assailants thrashed Mahajan and killed him by tying his hands and feet with cloths.

Police suspect that Mahajan died between Friday and Monday.

Upon getting information about the incident, senior police officials along with the officers and staff of Hadapsar police station rushed to the spot. They took possession of the dead body and sent it to Sassoon Hospital for autopsy.

A case of murder has been registered at Hadapsar police station on Tuesday and further investigation is underway.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 16, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out