Monday, Feb 24, 2025
New Delhi oC
Senior citizen robbed at knifepoint during morning walk in Lohegaon

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 24, 2025 05:36 AM IST

An 83-year-old senior citizen was robbed at knifepoint by three unidentified individuals while taking a morning walk on Lohegaon Road

An 83-year-old senior citizen was robbed at knifepoint by three unidentified individuals while taking a morning walk on Lohegaon Road. The incident was reported on Saturday at 7 am near the Emerald Isle apartment on Lohegaon Road Pune.

When the senior citizen was trying to help them, one of the accused brandished a knife, forcefully taking away his gold chain worth <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>21,000 before fleeing the scene. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
When the senior citizen was trying to help them, one of the accused brandished a knife, forcefully taking away his gold chain worth 21,000 before fleeing the scene. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

According to the police, a senior citizen was having morning walks on Lohegaon Road. At that time, three unidentified accused approached him pretending to be seeking help to find the address.

When the senior citizen was trying to help them, one of the accused brandished a knife, forcefully taking away his gold chain worth 21,000 before fleeing the scene. The shaken victim later reported the incident to the police.

Police officials from Wagholi police station said, “After receiving a complaint from the victim, police have launched an investigation and are reviewing CCTV footage from the area to identify the culprits.’’

As per the complaint filed by a senior citizen, a police case has been filed at Wagholi police station under BNS sections 309(4) and 3(5) and further investigation is going on.

New Delhi 0C
Monday, February 24, 2025
