Senior citizens, disabled can vote from home in Kasba Peth bypoll

For senior citizens and disabled people above the age of 80, the Indian Election Commission has provided postal voting service. In the Kasba Peth assembly constituency, where a bypoll is set on February 26, a total of 299 elderly citizens and four people with disabilities have registered for this facility.

Election officer for the Kasba Peth assembly constituency Sneha Kisve-Devkate stated, “As per the election commission’s regulation 12(D), elderly persons over 80 and residents with disabilities can utilise the postal voting service. The election officials would go to the voters’ homes to collect their ballots.

The polling officials will distribute ballot papers between February 16 to 22 to each of the voters registered under the initiative. Together, eight teams have been formed for Kasba Peth constituency, said a polling officer.

“I have registered for the postal ballot and will be availing the service. It’s the first time I am availing of the service,” said an 85-year-old resident of Budhwar Peth.

In Chinchwad too, the election commission has introduced new measures. There are nearly 1,500 visually-impaired and disabled voters and 9,600 voters who are aged 80 years or more for the Chinchwad seat. “However, the voters registered could be less,” said another officer.

The election commission had formed eight teams to collect these votes and the teams would visit these residences and collect the votes. The photo and video teams would remain present while carrying out the process along with the police.