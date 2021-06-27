Serious crimes rise in city in comparison to 2020

The city has witnessed as many as 139 cases of attempted murder from January to June in comparison to only 44 cases in 2020. During the last six months, 38 cases of murders were reported in the city while the figure was around 36 last year.

The number of serious crime cases has left citizens worried in the city. The crime under the category of attempt to murder has seen an increase at the time when a sustained crackdown has been launched against organised crime and nearly 30 organised crime gangs have been incarcerated by the orders of Pune police commissioner Amitabh Gupta.

Also, the city has seen a rise in the number of body offences causing injuries using weapons for 2021.

The city has seen around 530 offences lodged till the end of May while the number of offences was around 410 last year. According to the crime branch officials, the main reason behind attempt to murder cases have been trivial issues like staring and public insult. Old rivalry between clashing groups is also one of the factors behind rise in murderous attacks between the groups inimical to each other.

Additional commissioner of police (crime) Ashok Morale said “There was a strict lockdown last year and people did not venture out but this time citizens are moving across the city despite restrictions which is of concern for the police. Also, we have solved most of the murder cases and complete investigation is being done for the serious crimes as the investigation is still in progress.”

Slum pockets located in Bibvewadi, Kondhwa, Hadapsar, Bhavani peth, Yerawada, Wanowrie and Sinhagad road witnessed serious group clashes where rival gangs attacked each other as eight such criminals on police record have been killed during last year.

Factors like domestic disputes, poverty, job losses and other insecurities are also being considered as probable caused behind the rise in crimes by the police.

The city police have also applied Maharashtra Control of Organised crime act (MCOCA) to more than 30 gangs operational in the city to send a stern message to the criminals that no nonsense would be tolerated.