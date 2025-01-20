Seven held for attacking engineering student in front of college gate

The Kondhwa police on Saturday arrested seven persons for attacking an engineering college student in front of the main gate of Trinity College in Bopdev Ghat at around 1 pm on Thursday. The accused have been sent to three-day police custody. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Second year engineering student Vishwajeet Babaji Hulwale, 19, was injured in the incident.

The accused have been identified as Bhavesh Balasaheb Kunjir, 23, from Saswad; Atharv Kailas Pawar, 21, from Ghorpadi; Suraj Sachin Raut, 21, from Yewalewadi; Iryan Vilas Pawar, 18, from Ghorpadi; Saurabh Pradip Londhe, 18, from Dhankawdi; Raj Digambar Ronge, 19, from Kondhwa and Varun Baban Bhosale, 21, from Purandar in Pune district, said police officials, adding that they are students and dropouts of the college.

The accused have been sent to three-day police custody.

According to the police, there was an exchange of words between two groups of college students while playing cricket at the premises of the institution on January 16. Later, Kunjir called the victim out of the college and, along with the other accused, attacked him with weapons and iron rods in front of the main gate.

Rajkumar Shinde, deputy commissioner of police (Zone 5) said on Monday, “The physical assault was to spread terror in the area. A similar incident was reported at Loni Kalbhor involving some college students and locals. The college administration has complained that some students were disturbing various activities on the premises. Hence, we will soon hold counselling sessions for the parents of students to prevent such unlawful activities on college premises.”

Vinay Patankar, senior inspector, Kondhwa Police Station, said, “Four weapons, including iron rods, and five motorcycles worth around ₹3.80 lakh were seized from the accused. A case under Sections 109, 189(2), 189(4), 190, 191(2), 191(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and Sections 4/25 of the Arms Act and Sections, 37(1)(3), 135 of the Maharashtra Police Act was filed against the accused, besides parading them on the college premises.”