Seven Mathadi members booked for duping workers in Mahalunge

Following a meeting between police representatives and the Chakan Federation of Industries regarding the rise in criminal activity in the industrial area, Mahalunge police swung into action and booked seven Mathadi members.

The accused have been identified as Namdev Madhukar Kand, who is Mathadi contractor and other Mathadi workers including Nitin Daundkar, Navnath Shete, Atul Gargote, Rahul Andre, Shankar Kand and Sandip Madhure.

The incident took place between January 2020 to January 31, 2023, said police.

A complaint was filed by Rajendra Kailas Nakhate (31), a resident of Ganesh Nagar, Vadgaon Maval. He is working as a Mathadi worker at Mahindra and Mahindra company based in Nighoje.

According to Nakhate, accused Kand along with others, duped other Mathadi workers by producing fake challans to the Mathadi board.

In his complaint, Nakhate alleged that he is a member of ‘Mathadi toli No. 677’ and is loading-and-unloading worker at Mahindra and Mahindra company. For every loading and unloading work their Matahdi toli charges a certain amount and challan of which were submitted to contractor Kand. Later, Kand submitted all these challans to Mathadi board and according to which the monthly salary of Mathadi board gets generated.

But accused Kand and others submitted fake challans to the board as a result of which Mathadi workers got Rs10,000-15,000 less salary per month.

Sapana Gore, crime DCP, Pimpri Chinchwad police, said, “After recent meetings with Chakan industrialists, our seniors instructed us to take strict action against all anti-social elements in the industrial belt. Hence, we have booked the culprits under relevant sections.’’

Dyaneshwar Sabale, senior police inspector at Mahalunge police station, said,“ According to the complainant, Mathadi mukadam was cheating them by submitting fake challans at Mathadi board as a result of which they are suffering financial losses on monthly basis. Hence, we have booked all seven Matahdi workers including mukadam.’’

A case has been registered at Mahalunge police stations under 420 (Cheating) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).