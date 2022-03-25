Sexual assault of minor inside Pune school: Accused remanded in police custody for 5 days
The Shivajinagar Police have arrested a 36-year-old man for allegedly sexually assaulting an 11-year-old girl inside her school on March 23. He was produced before the court on Friday which remanded him in police custody for five days.
Anita More, incharge of Shivajinagar police station, said, “We arrested the accused during the night (on Thursday) and he was produced before the court which remanded him in police custody for five days.”
Five teams were formed under the direct supervision of Pune police commissioner Amitabh Gupta to nab the accused. CCTV footage of the school was checked and eyewitnesses were questioned by the police. At the same time, a sketch of the accused was released by the police.
The accused is a resident of Pandav Nagar in Pune and originally hails from Asagani in Ratnagiri district.
On March 23, the accused entered the premises during school hours and took the victim near a lavatory, where he sexually assaulted her. He also threatened her with dire consequences if she told anyone about the crime, police officials said.
The minor, who studies in Class 6, told her friends, who in turn alerted the school authorities.
The girl was taken to a trauma centre of a hospital and later discharged.
A First Information Report (FIR) was registered based on a complaint filed by the girl’s mother later on Wednesday. The girl’s father works in a finance firm while the mother works in a retail shop.
A case has been registered under Indian Penal Code Section 376 (rape) 341 (wrongful restraint) and 506 (criminal intimidation), and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.
