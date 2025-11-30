Shalarth bribery case: Mirgane’s custody extended till December 1

Pune: The investigation into the Shalarth ID bribery case involving deputy education sub-inspector Raosaheb Bhagwan Mirgane has widened, with both the education department and the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) examining whether the accused was part of a larger pattern of irregularities. Police custody of Raosaheb Bhagwan Mirgane held for allegedly demanding and accepting ₹ 1 lakh bribe to approve long-pending Shalarth ID of teacher extended till Monday. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

Mirgane, arrested earlier this week for allegedly demanding and accepting a ₹1 lakh bribe to approve a long-pending Shalarth ID of a teacher from Solapur district, was produced in court on Wednesday which sent him to custody till November 29. On Saturday, his police custody was extended till Monday, ACB officials said.

According to investigators, additional complaints related to Shalarth approvals have surfaced. “We learnt the education department has nearly 200 similar complaints about Shalarth ID approvals,” an ACB official told HT.

Officials said they are checking if Mirgane had links to other cases and whether he received money only in cash or also through digital modes. “We needed more time to verify these aspects, so custody has been extended till Monday,” the official added.

Education commissioner Sachindra Pratap Singh said a committee headed by joint director Shriram Panzade has begun its inquiry. “The report will be submitted on Monday and further action will follow. After review, it will be forwarded to the state government,” he said.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) already examining the Shalarth digital payroll system across Maharashtra may widen its probe if more evidence of systemic irregularities emerges, officials said.

A Shalarth ID is a unique digital identifier assigned to teachers and staff in government and aided schools, and is essential for salary disbursement, service records, and other employment-related benefits through the state’s centralised payroll system.