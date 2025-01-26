Menu Explore
Sharad Pawar’s public events cancelled due to health concerns

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 26, 2025 07:44 AM IST

Pawar, 84, has been experiencing a persistent cough over the past three days, which has affected his ability to speak, party leaders said

Nationalist Congress Party (SP) leader Sharad Pawar has cancelled all public engagements for the next four days on medical advice.

Pawar recently attended several events in Pune, Sangli, Satara, and Kolhapur, where he struggled to address gatherings due to poor health. (HT PHOTO)
Pawar, 84, has been experiencing a persistent cough over the past three days, which has affected his ability to speak, party leaders said on Saturday.

Prashant Jagtap, city unit president, NCP (SP), said, “Doctors have advised Pawar to rest as he is facing difficulty speaking due to his cough. Consequently, all his tours and programmes have been cancelled for the next four days.”

Pawar recently attended several events in Pune, Sangli, Satara, and Kolhapur, where he struggled to address gatherings due to poor health. During a programme at the Vasantdada Sugar Institute, his speech was notably affected, and he faced similar challenges while interacting with the media in Kolhapur.

According to NCP sources, Pawar had planned a Vidarbha tour for Monday and Tuesday next week. However, the tour has now been cancelled.

