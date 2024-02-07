Sharad Pawar supporters create ruckus at party office in Pune

A day after the Election Commission’s (EC) verdict on Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the party symbol, workers of Sharad Pawar faction created a ruckus at the NCP party office in Pune on Wednesday. Supporters expressed their disappointment over the EC verdict and said that they will stand firmly behind Sharad Pawar. (HT FILE)

Hundreds of followers of Sharad Pawar gathered at the party office located near Dengle Bridge and shouted slogans against guardian minister Ajit Pawar.

Some women workers vandalised the cornerstone laid during the construction of the NCP office carrying the name of Ajit Pawar.

Supporters expressed their disappointment over the EC verdict and said that they will stand firmly behind Sharad Pawar.

Prashant Jagtap, NCP city unit head (Sharad Pawar faction), said, “I have started my political career with Pawar Saheb and will stay with him. Public will teach a lesson to them who are celebrating and bursting firecrackers over the election body’s decision.” Meanwhile, deputy commissioner of police Sandeep Singh Gill said that no case was registered over the incident at the NCP office.