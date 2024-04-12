 Sharad Pawar visits Kakade family after 5 decades - Hindustan Times
Sharad Pawar visits Kakade family after 5 decades

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 13, 2024 05:18 AM IST

The visit is significant as Kakade was known as a strong opponent of Pawar. He passed away in 2021 and his wife passed away recently

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP SCP) leader Sharad Pawar on Friday visited former MP and staunch opponent Sambhajirao Kakade’s residence after 55 years.

On Friday, Pawar visited Kakade’s residence at Baramati and met their relatives. (HT PHOTO)

Pawar on Friday also visited various local leaders against the background of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Considering a stiff challenge in front of Supriya Sule, Pawar is spending a lot of time in the Baramati Lok Sabha constituency.

Supriya Sule, Sharad Pawar’s daughter, and Sunetra Pawar, Ajit Pawar’s wife, are running for the Baramati Lok Sabha seat this year.

The Sharad Pawar vs Ajit Pawar conflict is also evident in the campaign meetings. In this constituency, considered as the Pawars’ stronghold, two members of the Pawar family have faced off, therefore this struggle is about prestige for both sides.

For the past five years, deputy chief minister and Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar has been associated with the Kakade family. As part of this, he appointed Abhijit Kakade, the son of Satish Kakade, the Farmers’ Action Committee leader, as director of Someshwar Cooperative Sugar Factory.

