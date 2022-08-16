Shekhar Singh appointed as new PCMC chief
Shekhar Singh, district collector from Satara has been appointed as the commissioner of Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation as Rajesh Patil, has been transferred to Mumbai as MD of Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation.
The transfer orders were issued by Additional Chief Secretary Nitin Gadre on Tuesday.
Rajesh Patil who is from the 2005 batch and belongs to the Odisha cadre and was appointed as PCMC civic chief on February 15, 2021. Patil had a tenure of 18 months in the twin industrial town.
Patil strived towards increasing cleanliness, employing transgenders and carrying out many development works.
-
In August, kites, migration season lethal mix for birds
Despite a ban on kite strings coated with ground glass, locally known as Chinese manjha, hundreds of birds were killed or injured in Delhi on August 15, when a large number of people fly kites, a traditionally festive pastime on Independence Day. Some 100 birds were treated for wounds from manjha at Jain Bird Hospital in Chandni Chowk on August 15-16.
-
Jail tourism initiative: 500 visit Yerawada since 2021
On January 26, 2021, the prison department of Maharashtra launched its jail tourism initiative starting with the 150-year-old Yerawada Central Prison in Pune. At least 500 tourists have visited the Yerawada jail since 2021, said officials on Tuesday. Constructed in 1866, Yerawada Central Prison is the largest jail in Maharashtra and has cells named after Mahatma Gandhi and Lokmanya Tilak which is part of the tour for visitors.
-
U.P. logs 453 new Covid cases, over 1K recoveries
Uttar Pradesh reported 453 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, while 1,054 patients recovered during the same duration, health department data read, on Tuesday. According to the data, Lucknow reported 79, Firozabad 13 88, Ghaziabad 46, Kanpur 42, Meerut 27, Bulandshahar 19, Prayagraj 10, Gautam Buddh Nagar, and Gorakhpur and Shahjahanpur eight cases each.
-
248 Pakistani refugees from Pune get Indian citizenship since 2016
At least 248 refugees, mostly Hindus, from Pakistan and Bangladesh were granted Indian citizenship by the Pune district authorities since 2016, said official on Tuesday. According to Pune district collectorate in 2016, 20 refugees who migrated from Pakistan were awarded citizenship, in 2017, 32 were given citizenship; 41 in 2018, 24 in 2019, 18 in 2020 , 80 in 2021 and 31 till July 2022 were awarded citizenship.
-
Delhi HC reserves order on petition seeking Jain’s removal as MLA
A bench comprising chief justice Satish Chandra Sharma and justice Subramonium Prasad, after hearing the arguments, said it will pass “appropriate orders” on the plea by one Ashish Kumar Srivastava, who claimed that Aam Aadmi Party leader Satyendar Jain “himself declared that he lost his memory” before the Enforcement Directorate. The petitioner said that the public may be affected if a minister of state, Jain, issued directions that he does not remember.
