Home / Cities / Pune News / Shetti leads tractor rally from Sangli to Kolhapur
Shetti leads tractor rally from Sangli to Kolhapur

Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghstana (SSS) president Raju Shetti led a massive tractor-trolley rally from Sangli to Kolhapur in protest against the newly passed farm laws
By Nadeem Inamdar, Pune
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 11:14 PM IST

Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghstana (SSS) president Raju Shetti led a massive tractor-trolley rally from Sangli to Kolhapur in protest against the newly passed farm laws.

The rally was also in solidarity of the farmers agitating in Delhi seeking immediate repeal of the new farm laws.

SSS workers gathered at Krantisinh Nana Patil Chowk in Sangli where tractor trollies lined up for the protest early morning.

After garlanding the statue of late Krantiveer Nana Patil, Raju Shetti directed the workers to move along the Sangli-Kolhapur highway by Udgaon-Jaysingpur-Hatkanangale and reached Kolhapur city late afternoon.

Shetti said, “The central government is giving step-motherly treatment to the farmers and has gone out of the way to strengthen the corporate farming sector led by Adani and Ambani. We had demanded a guarantee of the minimum price mechanism for farmers, but nothing has happened so far. Even the opposition parties are not coming out in full support of the farmers. This rally is aimed at boosting the morale of the agitating Delhi farmers and we stand shoulder to shoulder to them in their agitation for their rights.”

Heavy security deployment was seen along the highway as a precautionary measure.

Ahead of the scheduled tractor parade on Republic Day in the national capital, the protesting farmer unions have also announced they will march towards parliament from different corners of Delhi on February 1, 2021, when the annual union budget is scheduled to be presented before the parliament.

