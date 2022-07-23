Shinde had adequate security during MVA regime: Pawar
Pune: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Saturday said that Eknath Shinde as minister in the then Uddhav Thackeray government had Z-level security cover.
Earlier on Friday, Shiv Sena MLAs from Shinde’s camp, including former minister of state for home Shambhuraj Desai, claimed that despite Shinde getting a threat from Naxals, he was not given the highest `Z-plus’ security cover as Thackeray did not allow it.
“Providing security does not come under the cabinet’s purview. A committee headed by the chief secretary, home secretary and other senior officials takes decisions,” said Pawar whose party was part of the Thackeray-led coalition government. He was speaking at an event in Pune.
According to Pawar, Dilip Walse-Patil, who was then the home minister, had told him that Shinde had Z-level security and also additional police protection as he was the guardian minister of Gadchiroli.
Earlier in the day, Walse-Patil denied the allegation that Shinde was not provided adequate security when the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government was in power.
According to Walse-Patil, Thackeray never gave any instruction not to upgrade Shinde’s security.
“The decision about security cover is taken by a special committee. A Z-level security had been provided to the then deputy chief minister, home minister and Shinde. When Shinde received a threatening letter, strict orders were given to the police department as well as Thane police (to take necessary action). So, this controversy about Shinde’s security is unnecessary,” Walse-Patil said.
Shinde, now the Maharashtra chief minister, was `guardian minister’ for the Naxal-affected Gadchiroli district besides being minister for urban development in the Thackeray government.
‘Purandare’s works did injustice to Shivaji Maharaj’
Pawar criticised the late Babasaheb Purandare saying, “Purandare’s speeches and books did injustice to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. He portrayed many characters like Dadoji Kondev and Ramdas in a way different from reality.”
The NCP chief said, “Purandare’s speeches and books reached maximum places. The Maharashtra government appointed a committee to check whether Dadoji Kondev was a teacher of Shivaji Maharaj. The committee had given a decision of no such relation and the whole credit goes to Rajmata Jijau for the upbringing of Shivaji Maharaj. The Maharashtra government even scrapped the award which was given in the name of Dadoji Kondev.”
According to Pawar, after the parliamentary session, his party will organise a meeting to promote more historical writings based on facts.
-
758 notices issued to Pune buildings in July for mosquito breeding spots
The health department of the Pune Municipal Corporation has issued 758 notices in July alone to societies and commercial spaces in and around Pune for mosquito breeding grounds which may lead to an increase in dengue and chikungunya cases in the city. The notices issued are highest this year for July. There are 50 confirmed cases of dengue and no cases of Chikungunya in July in PMC limits in July, health department officials said.
-
Uttar Pradesh reported 409 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday from among 82,247 samples tested in the past 24 hours. “In the past 24 hours, 390 patients defeated the infection while 20,72,606 patients have recovered in the state till now,” said Association of International Doctors, secretary-general, Dr Abhishek Shukla. At present, the state has 2,728 active Covid-19 cases. The positivity rate in the last 24 hours was 0.49%.
-
Lucknow administration prepares for I-Day week, new celebrations planned
The Lucknow administration is preparing for its 75th Independence Day celebration in an entirely new way. Other than hoisting the tri-colour at all the government establishments and private houses under the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' programme, the administration will observe the I-Day week, informed Suryapal Gangwar, district magistrate. Several patriotic and cultural programmes will mark the 75th anniversary of independence, he added. The week-long celebration will include cultural and patriotic activities.
-
Car runs through barricade in Hathras, injures 2 cops
Two policemen, including a police outpost (chowki) in-charge and a head constable, were injured when notorious elements drove through a barrier placed to stop them, in Hathras district, on Friday evening. The injured cops were hospitalised at the district hospital and the driver of the car has been arrested.
-
Highways closed, 4 kanwarias die in mishaps during yatra
National Highway 58, which connects Delhi to Hardwar and Dehradun, was blocked to normal traffic from Saturday and only Kanwarias and their vehicles will be allowed on it till July 26. Also, one side of the Delhi- Meerut Expressway has been blocked to normal traffic from Saturday. Two kanwarias died after a roadway bus hit their motorcycle on NH 24. Both kanwarias were on their way to Garh Mukteshwar from Moradabad to bring Kanwar.
