Shivajinagar shivers at 7.8°C

Pune: As cold wave conditions persist in Pune, the city’s Shivajinagar reported 7.8 degrees Celsius Monday morning setting a new record for minimum temperature this season. The National Defence Academy (NDA) station measured the lowest minimum temperature at 6.1 degrees Celsius, according to the weather department officials. As cold wave conditions persist in Pune, the city’s Shivajinagar reported 7.8 degrees Celsius Monday morning setting a new record for minimum temperature this season. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

Since last three days, central and north Maharashtra have been experiencing cold wave conditions as many stations recorded single-digit minimum temperatures. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for cold waves in these regions and isolated areas of Vidarbha.

In Pune too, the city reported a single-digit minimum temperature since last two days. The lowest minimum temperature in Pune was recorded as 6.1 degrees Celsius which was below the state’s lowest minimum temperature so far. Besides, nearly 11 stations in Pune district have recorded a single-digit temperature range between 6.1 and 9.7 degrees Celsius, including Shirur (6.2°C), Malin (7.3°C), Daund (7.3°C), Baramati (7.3°C), Shivajinagar (7.8°C), Talegaon (8.3°C), Rajgurunagar (8.5°C), Ambegaon (8.5°C), Dhamdhere (8.9°C), Purandar (9.3°C) and Indapur (9.7°C).

The low-pressure system is at a stable condition in Lakshadweep and Maldives region with northern cool winds making a strong impact on the weather conditions in Maharashtra. As a result, central and northern parts of the state as well as isolated areas in Vidarbha are experiencing a significant drop in temperature, said SD Sanap, senior meteorologist, IMD.

Meanwhile, at 5.5 degrees Celsius, Ahmednagar district recorded the lowest minimum temperature in Maharashtra. The count was below 6.8 degrees Celsius than the normal temperature in the district. In most districts across the state, the minimum temperature was recorded below normal with difference in the range of 3-6 degrees Celsius. In Pune, the minimum temperature was recorded below normal level by 3.9 degrees Celsius and the nighttime temperature was lower than Mahabaleshwar, a popular hill station in western Maharashtra.