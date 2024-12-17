Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Dec 17, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Shivajinagar shivers at 7.8°C

ByGayatri Vajpeyee
Dec 17, 2024 07:34 AM IST

As cold wave conditions persist in Pune, the city’s Shivajinagar reported 7.8 degrees Celsius Monday morning setting a new record for minimum temperature this season

Pune: As cold wave conditions persist in Pune, the city’s Shivajinagar reported 7.8 degrees Celsius Monday morning setting a new record for minimum temperature this season. The National Defence Academy (NDA) station measured the lowest minimum temperature at 6.1 degrees Celsius, according to the weather department officials.

As cold wave conditions persist in Pune, the city’s Shivajinagar reported 7.8 degrees Celsius Monday morning setting a new record for minimum temperature this season. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))
As cold wave conditions persist in Pune, the city’s Shivajinagar reported 7.8 degrees Celsius Monday morning setting a new record for minimum temperature this season. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

Since last three days, central and north Maharashtra have been experiencing cold wave conditions as many stations recorded single-digit minimum temperatures. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for cold waves in these regions and isolated areas of Vidarbha.

In Pune too, the city reported a single-digit minimum temperature since last two days. The lowest minimum temperature in Pune was recorded as 6.1 degrees Celsius which was below the state’s lowest minimum temperature so far. Besides, nearly 11 stations in Pune district have recorded a single-digit temperature range between 6.1 and 9.7 degrees Celsius, including Shirur (6.2°C), Malin (7.3°C), Daund (7.3°C), Baramati (7.3°C), Shivajinagar (7.8°C), Talegaon (8.3°C), Rajgurunagar (8.5°C), Ambegaon (8.5°C), Dhamdhere (8.9°C), Purandar (9.3°C) and Indapur (9.7°C).

The low-pressure system is at a stable condition in Lakshadweep and Maldives region with northern cool winds making a strong impact on the weather conditions in Maharashtra. As a result, central and northern parts of the state as well as isolated areas in Vidarbha are experiencing a significant drop in temperature, said SD Sanap, senior meteorologist, IMD.

Meanwhile, at 5.5 degrees Celsius, Ahmednagar district recorded the lowest minimum temperature in Maharashtra. The count was below 6.8 degrees Celsius than the normal temperature in the district. In most districts across the state, the minimum temperature was recorded below normal with difference in the range of 3-6 degrees Celsius. In Pune, the minimum temperature was recorded below normal level by 3.9 degrees Celsius and the nighttime temperature was lower than Mahabaleshwar, a popular hill station in western Maharashtra.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, December 17, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On