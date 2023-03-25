Home / Cities / Pune News / Shivsrushti gets 50 crore funds from Maharashtra government

Shivsrushti gets 50 crore funds from Maharashtra government

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 25, 2023 10:41 PM IST

The funds were sanctioned by the Maharashtra government in the supplementary demand for grants in 2022-23

The Shivsrushti project, a historical park on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Narhe Ambegoan, conceptualised by late Padma Bhushan awardee Shivshahir Babasaheb Purandare, received 50 crore funds on Friday. The funds were sanctioned by the Maharashtra government in the supplementary demand for grants in 2022-23.

(L-R) Mangal Prabhat Lodha, Rahul Narvekar, Devendra Fadnavis, Jagdish Kadam and Chandrakant Patil. (HT PHOTO)
The project is executed by the Maharaja Shivchatrapati Prathishthan and the cheque was handed over to Prathishthan’s trustee Jagdish Kadam by Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis in presence of Maharashtra assembly speaker Rahul Narvekar, tourism minister Mangalprabhat Lodha, Maharashtra higher education minister and Pune district guardian minister Chandrakant Patil in Mumbai.

Jagdish Kadam said in the second phase work will be done on Bhavani Mata Temple, Gangasagar and Rangmandal. He said that Prathishthan intends to complete the work next year when Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s Coronation will complete 350 years.

Earlier On February 19, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had inaugurated the first phase of Shivsrushti, comprising Sarkarwada.

