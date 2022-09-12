Home / Cities / Pune News / Shocking videos capture Pune rain wrath amid snarls, power cuts

Shocking videos capture Pune rain wrath amid snarls, power cuts

Published on Sep 12, 2022 06:39 AM IST

Pune rain: Multiple videos emerged online that captured the rain fury on camera, with water entering homes.

A two-hour intense rainfall in Pune city on Sunday evening left several areas waterlogged, huge traffic jams, power supply disruptions and flooded parking lots, disturbing the normal life of residents. (HT)(HT_PRINT)
A two-hour intense rainfall in Pune city on Sunday evening left several areas waterlogged, huge traffic jams, power supply disruptions and flooded parking lots, disturbing the normal life of residents.
By Swati Bhasin

Days after Bengaluru rain captured the nation’s attention with alarming visuals of waterlogged roads and rainwater inside homes, Pune was in focus on Sunday after a brief spell of heavy downpour. Albeit, the city in Maharashtra experienced intense showers for nearly two hours, the streets were flooded, traffic came to a halt on roads and power cuts troubled locals at their homes.

Over 50 mm of rain was received in parts of the city in nearly an hour on Sunday evening. Multiple videos emerged on Twitter that captured the rain wrath. One of the clips showed a stretch - in a residential area - completely flooded with locals - standing in knee-deep water - stunned.

In another tweet, a user, who identified himself as an ex-government official, questioned the civic body as two wheelers were seen floating in the rain water. "#pune rain - an hour of rain and #Kharadi area - bikes are swimming all over road ! @PMCPune why u dnt check Drainage work before? Strict action should be taken on these contractors. Why common people should suffer for their poor work @CMOMaharashtra #punerains". (sic)” tweeted Prafful Sarda.

While flooding on streets turned out to be a common sight, rain water also entered the houses. “A video has come to the fore of water entering the houses of some citizens in the area of Dandekar Bridge in #Pune,” read a tweet. Albeit, the authenticity of the videos could not be verified, the deluge of tweets highlighted the helplessness of locals.

While the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) registered in a statement that "technical snags had developed due to waterlogging after the incessant downpour," the traffic police also shared that flooding was reported near the metro bridges.

Vedbhavan in Kothrud, Vanaz garbage depot, Laman Tanda in Pashan, Sheetal petrol pump in Wanowrie, Someshwarwadi in Pashan, BT Kawade road and Katraj garden were some of the areas affected, HT reported.

  ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Swati Bhasin

    A newsroom junkie with 11+ years of experience with print and online publications; travel and books are the soup for the soul.

