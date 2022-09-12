Shocking videos capture Pune rain wrath amid snarls, power cuts
Pune rain: Multiple videos emerged online that captured the rain fury on camera, with water entering homes.
Days after Bengaluru rain captured the nation’s attention with alarming visuals of waterlogged roads and rainwater inside homes, Pune was in focus on Sunday after a brief spell of heavy downpour. Albeit, the city in Maharashtra experienced intense showers for nearly two hours, the streets were flooded, traffic came to a halt on roads and power cuts troubled locals at their homes.
Over 50 mm of rain was received in parts of the city in nearly an hour on Sunday evening. Multiple videos emerged on Twitter that captured the rain wrath. One of the clips showed a stretch - in a residential area - completely flooded with locals - standing in knee-deep water - stunned.
In another tweet, a user, who identified himself as an ex-government official, questioned the civic body as two wheelers were seen floating in the rain water. "#pune rain - an hour of rain and #Kharadi area - bikes are swimming all over road ! @PMCPune why u dnt check Drainage work before? Strict action should be taken on these contractors. Why common people should suffer for their poor work @CMOMaharashtra #punerains". (sic)” tweeted Prafful Sarda.
While flooding on streets turned out to be a common sight, rain water also entered the houses. “A video has come to the fore of water entering the houses of some citizens in the area of Dandekar Bridge in #Pune,” read a tweet. Albeit, the authenticity of the videos could not be verified, the deluge of tweets highlighted the helplessness of locals.
While the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) registered in a statement that "technical snags had developed due to waterlogging after the incessant downpour," the traffic police also shared that flooding was reported near the metro bridges.
Vedbhavan in Kothrud, Vanaz garbage depot, Laman Tanda in Pashan, Sheetal petrol pump in Wanowrie, Someshwarwadi in Pashan, BT Kawade road and Katraj garden were some of the areas affected, HT reported.
PUTA for restoring admissions to nuclear medicine course at Panjab University
The Panjab University Teachers' Association executive in its meeting on Friday resolved that the varsity should restore the admission process to the MSc nuclear medicine course. In June, PU had kept admissions to the course in abeyance for want of renewal of the MoU with PGIMER. Recently, PGIMER in a communication to PU, declined to run the joint course with it.
Panchkula: Residents’ tussle prolongs kids’ wait for swings at MDC Sector 4 park
Children's wait for swings at the biggest park of Mansa Devi Complex, Sector 4, continues as sparring residents of the locality have failed to arrive at a consensus over their installation despite intervention by the Haryana Human Rights Commission. A section of residents from the sector has been demanding an open gym in the sector's central park, nearly 1 acre in size, while another section has been against it.
42-year-old man ends life in Mohali’s Badmajra village
A 42-year-old man hanged himself from a ceiling fan at his house in Badmajra village on Sunday morning. Investigating officer ASI Angrez Singh said the deceased used to work as a door-to-door garbage collector in Kharar, and lived with his wife and three minor children. On Sunday, his wife found his body hanging around 8.30 am and alerted the police, who responded to the scene and rushed the man to the civil hospital in Kharar.
Deadly curve on Mohali’s Airport Road: Gurdwara to get 3 acres, ₹2.5 crore in exchange for vacating land
Work to straighten out the deadly curve near Gurdwara Mata Sunder Kaur in Sector 70 on Airport Road may finally begin in two months, with the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority finalising the compensation for the gurdwara management in exchange for giving up a portion of land. Nearly six months later, now, GMADA has decided to compensate the management with 3 acres of land in Sector 77, along with ₹2.5 crore.
Panchkula reports zero Covid case after 135 days
Panchkula on Sunday reported no new Covid-19 case, a first since April 29, 135 days ago. Even Mohali logged only two fresh cases, a number last seen on April 23. However, Chandigarh continued to report double-digit cases, as 18 people tested positive on Sunday. In all, the tricity recorded 20 new infections, down from 48 the day before.
