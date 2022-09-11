Brief heavy rainfall spell leaves Pune city flooded, power cuts, hsg socs waterlogged
A two-hour intense rainfall in Pune city on Sunday evening left several areas waterlogged, huge traffic jams, power supply disruptions and flooded parking lots, disturbing the normal life of residents.
Pune: A two-hour intense rainfall in the city on Sunday evening left several areas waterlogged, huge traffic jams, power supply disruptions and flooded parking lots, disturbing the normal life of residents.
Between 4:30 pm and 6:30 pm, Magarpatta and Pashan reported 55 mm rainfall while Shivajinagar recorded 16 mm rainfall, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD).
As per the weather department, Magarpatta reported 91 mm, Wadgaonsheri 93 mm, Yerawada 72 mm, Loni Kalbhor 29 mm and Koregaon Park (KP) 56 mm. IMD had predicted moderate rainfall for Pune on Sunday. A private agency having station in Bibwewadi recorded 86mm rainfall, resulting in overflowing of Ambil Odha.
Several parts of the city witnessed hours of power cuts following heavy downpour. The heavy rainfall was followed by traffic jams in several areas as motorists complained about long queues at several important junctions and roads in the city.
According to PMC officials, waterlogging was reported in Kothrud, Baner, Pashan, Camp, Kondhwa, Undri, Wagholi, Kalyaninagar, Mundhwa, Bavdhan, Hinjewadi and Kharadi leading to traffic jams.
Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) officials stated that north, central, eastern and western parts of the city were the most affected by rains and witnessed power cuts for more than two hours.
“There were reports of technical snags developed due to waterlogging after the incessant downpour. Authorities are taking steps to restore power at the earliest,” stated a MSEDCL statement.
Deputy commissioner of police (DCP), traffic, Rahul Srirame, said, “Heavy traffic was reported across the city due to rains. Waterlogging on roads under Metro bridges caused long traffic jams. Rainwater accumulated on several roads due to lack of stormwater drains causing inconvenience to commuters. Our staff helped residents in distress and clear traffic jams.”
PMC fire department in a statement said that during the two hours of downpour, complaints related to inundation at eight places were received and out of them five were slums. Divisional teams had been deployed to offer relief and carry out rescue work in the areas. The fire brigade department officials said that Chandannagar police station, Vedbhavan in Kothrud, Vanaz garbage depot, Laman Tanda in Pashan, Sheetal petrol pump in Wanowrie, Someshwarwadi in Pashan, BT Kawade road and Katraj garden area witnessed severe waterlogging in the city.
Deepak Patil, director, Wagholi Housing Societies Association, said, “Despite being merged with PMC, the area does not have stormwater drain infrastructure. Our area is under water. It is a failure on the part of the civic administration.”
Deepak Prabhu, a resident of Mundhwa, said, “Mundhwa chowk turned into a lake and commuters had to wade through waist-high water. PMC has failed the citizens once again.”
Anupam Kashyapi, head, weather forecasting department at IMD Pune, said that the forecast for Pune was updated from light to moderate on Sunday.
“Due to brief intense rainfall, uprooting of roadside trees may occur, branches may fall at times of thunder and avoid open areas and trees. Moderate rainfall spell is likely in Pune city till September 13 with heavy rainfall likely at isolated areas in ghat areas,” said Kashyapi.
Rainfall activity over Maharashtra is likely to be vigorous in the next few days. As per IMD, many districts in Maharashtra are likely to have isolated heavy rainfall till September 14.
With few spells of rain this month, Pune city has reported 34 per cent excess rainfall between June 1 and September 11. IMD has forecasted above normal rainfall for entire Maharashtra, including Pune, during September.
“Orange alert has been issued for Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Kolhapur, Pune and Satara till September 13 with isolated heavy rainfall in ghat regions. The alert for Pune district is only for ghat regions. Moderate rainfall is forecasted for the city,” said IMD officials.
Rainwater enters Shivajinagar hostel
Rainwater entered Gharkul boys and girls hostel in Shivajinagar area following heavy rains on Sunday evening. Around 100 students living at the hostel complained of water entering their rooms on the ground floor. The hotel has 12 rooms on the ground floor.
With inputs by Milina Patil
-
Rise of last person, victory for neglected sections: Gulam Ali after being nominated to Rajya Sabha
Jammu Ecstatic over his nomination to the Rajya Sabha, Jammu and Kashmir BJP leader from Gujjar community Gulam Ali Khatana on Sunday said the decision reflects the rise of the last person and is a victory for the poor sections of the society. Khatana thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the decision and said he is working for the upliftment of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.
-
Punjab sets target to procure 187 lakh tonnes of paddy
Punjab's food and civil supplies department has set a target of procuring 187.28 lakh tonnes of paddy in the upcoming kharif procurement scheduled to begin on October 1 till November 30. The expenditure pegged for paddy in the upcoming season is same as what was spent in 2020 when all-time high 203 lakh tonnes of paddy stocks were procured. Physical verification has also started at all 4,200 paddy shelling mills of the state.
-
Security beefed up in Varanasi day ahead of ruling in Gyanvapi mosque case
The administration in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, stepped up security in the temple town and clamped prohibitory orders on Sunday. The measures were taken a day ahead of a likely judgement that may come in the sensitive Gyanvapi mosque-Shringar Gauri case. A Varanasi court may pronounce the judgment on the maintainability of the plea on Monday. Commissioner of Police A Satish Ganesh said forces have been deployed in areas where people of both communities reside.
-
PMC reports 824 swine flu cases since Jan
Pune: The Pune Municipal Corporation has reported 824 cases of swine flu till September 10 this year. According to officials, the cases of swine flu are on the rise. So far, over 9,490 patients have been screened for the disease within the city limits. State surveillance officer, Dr Pradeep Awate, said over 2,337 cases of swine flu and 33 deaths were reported in Pune district.
-
GRP busts begging racket, arrests woman for kidnapping toddler
Mumbai: A 33-year-old woman was arrested by the Borivali Government Railway Police on Saturday for allegedly running an inter-state begging racket. The police also took custody of the woman Anju Kisan Valmiki's minor daughters involved in the crime. Although the police officers are not clear about how many times the trio had visited the city, they said that the three have been playing a major role in supplying infants and toddlers with begging rackets.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics