Home / Cities / Pune News / Shootout between rival gangs in Pune kills 2, leaves two more injured
pune news

Shootout between rival gangs in Pune kills 2, leaves two more injured

  • According to the police, the two gangs had some old enemity. Two men, one on each side, died in the shootout.
Picture for representation
Picture for representation
Published on Oct 22, 2021 07:40 PM IST
Copy Link
PTI | , Pune

Two men were killed and two others injured in a shootout between rival gangs in Uruli Kanchan area of Maharashtra's Pune district on Friday, police said.

According to the police, the incident took place at Uruli Kanchan Chowk around 2.30 pm, when one of the deceased men, identified as Santosh Jagtap, was coming out of a restaurant with two of his aides.

"Four people opened fire at Jagtap. One of his aides, who was armed, fired in retaliation, shooting a person from the rival gang," said Namrata Patil, deputy commissioner of police (Zone V). 

Members of the rival gang took one of the injured men to a nearby hospital, where he was declared brought dead, and Jagtap was also declared brought dead, the official said. Two of Jagtap's aides, who were injured in the firing, are undergoing treatment, she added. 

According to the police, the shootout was a result of some old enmity between the two gangs. 

Jagtap, a criminal on record, was an accused in a murder that took place in Rahu village in Daund tehsil.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
shootout pune
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, October 22, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out